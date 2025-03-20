Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 128.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's 128.15

LIVE UPDATES
12 min read . 07:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 128.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 122.50 and closed at 121.75, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 128.60 and a low of 122.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 167,472.90 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,396,662. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 229.05 and a low of 108.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 61.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 0.23% today, reaching 128.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Dhunseri Investments is experiencing a decline, other companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation128.450.30.23229.05108.05167864.96
Mindspace Business Parks Reit360.00.080.02384.99331.021348.65
Sanghvi Movers245.02.551.05741.5206.152144.03
Dhunseri Investments1655.0-11.8-0.712699.01032.01000.4
Ravinder Heights54.00.891.6882.538.16328.33
20 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock recorded a low of 128 and reached a high of 131.85 today. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹128.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 128.45 - a 0.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.96 , 133.33 , 134.81. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 127.11 , 125.63 , 123.26.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.80, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 128.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.16 and 130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days118.95
10 Days118.24
20 Days119.94
50 Days131.46
100 Days140.49
300 Days158.46
20 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 14.26% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.26% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 129, reflecting a rise of 0.66%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a possible further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 129.13 and 128.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.38 and selling near hourly resistance 129.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.27Support 1128.67
Resistance 2129.53Support 2128.33
Resistance 3129.87Support 3128.07
20 Mar 2025, 02:12 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 61.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹129.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 129.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.16 and 130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 30.37% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 30.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising to 129, reflecting a 0.66% gain. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 128.98 and 128.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.53 and selling near hourly resistance 128.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.13Support 1128.38
Resistance 2129.57Support 2128.07
Resistance 3129.88Support 3127.63
20 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.41%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock today recorded a low of 128 and a high of 131.85, reflecting a range of price movement throughout the trading session. This indicates moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.41% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 54.41% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 129.20, reflecting a rise of 0.82%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price movements, to understand market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 129.43 and 128.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.53 and selling near hourly resistance 129.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.98Support 1128.53
Resistance 2129.22Support 2128.32
Resistance 3129.43Support 3128.08
20 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days118.95
10 Days118.24
20 Days119.94
50 Days131.46
100 Days140.49
300 Days158.46
20 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 128.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.16 and 130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 141.96% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 141.96% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 128.80, reflecting an increase of 0.51%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 131.17 and 127.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 127.52 and selling near hourly resistance 131.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.43Support 1128.53
Resistance 2129.92Support 2128.12
Resistance 3130.33Support 3127.63
20 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.90, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 128.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.16 and 130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 0.94%, reaching 129.35, while its peers showed mixed results. Dhunseri Investments experienced a decline, whereas Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation129.351.20.94229.05108.05169041.12
Mindspace Business Parks Reit361.01.080.3384.99331.021407.96
Sanghvi Movers243.51.050.43741.5206.152130.9
Dhunseri Investments1617.5-49.3-2.962699.01032.0977.73
Ravinder Heights55.752.644.9782.538.16338.97
20 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 61.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 149.76% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 149.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 129, reflecting an increase of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change paired with increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with high volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 131.65 & a low of 128.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.17Support 1127.52
Resistance 2133.23Support 2125.93
Resistance 3134.82Support 3123.87
20 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.78% today, reaching 129.15, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation129.151.00.78229.05108.05168779.75
Mindspace Business Parks Reit360.880.960.27384.99331.021400.84
Sanghvi Movers244.31.850.76741.5206.152137.9
Dhunseri Investments1670.63.80.232699.01032.01009.83
Ravinder Heights55.762.654.9982.538.16339.03
20 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹131.40, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 130.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.56. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.56 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.85%, currently trading at 131.80. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 5.24%, also at 131.80. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.38%
3 Months-11.22%
6 Months-19.2%
YTD-14.04%
1 Year-5.24%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.4Support 1124.16
Resistance 2132.56Support 2120.08
Resistance 3136.64Support 3117.92
20 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 60.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24193 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1396 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹121.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.60 & 122.25 yesterday to end at 128.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.