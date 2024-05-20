Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 168.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 170.9 and a close price of 168.8. The high for the day was 176, while the low was 170.9. The market capitalization of IRFC is 226346.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, and the 52-week low is 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1761444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹173.2, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹168.8

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 173.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 160.93 and 174.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 160.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.61% and is currently trading at 173.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 398.53% to 173.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.15%
3 Months6.52%
6 Months119.77%
YTD70.11%
1 Year398.53%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.33Support 1160.93
Resistance 2179.12Support 2152.32
Resistance 3187.73Support 3147.53
20 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41169 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹168.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176 & 170.9 yesterday to end at 168.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.