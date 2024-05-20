Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹170.9 and a close price of ₹168.8. The high for the day was ₹176, while the low was ₹170.9. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹226346.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, and the 52-week low is ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1761444 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹173.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹160.93 and ₹174.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹160.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.61% and is currently trading at ₹173.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 398.53% to ₹173.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.15%
|3 Months
|6.52%
|6 Months
|119.77%
|YTD
|70.11%
|1 Year
|398.53%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.33
|Support 1
|160.93
|Resistance 2
|179.12
|Support 2
|152.32
|Resistance 3
|187.73
|Support 3
|147.53
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176 & ₹170.9 yesterday to end at ₹168.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
