Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 180.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 181 and closed slightly lower at 180.15. The stock reached a high of 181.15 and a low of 178.15. The market capitalization stood at 235,102.42 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is 229.05, while the 52-week low is 47.45. A total of 938,067 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.21Support 1178.41
Resistance 2182.5Support 2176.9
Resistance 3184.01Support 3175.61
21 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61812 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

21 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹180.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.15 & 178.15 yesterday to end at 179.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

