Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹123.95 and closed at ₹124.30, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹125.95 and a low of ₹122.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹162,637.47 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the 52-week low is ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,441,171 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹126.00. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 19.08%, also standing at ₹126.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|-10.27%
|6 Months
|-31.23%
|YTD
|-16.28%
|1 Year
|-19.08%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.49
|Support 1
|122.91
|Resistance 2
|128.02
|Support 2
|120.86
|Resistance 3
|130.07
|Support 3
|119.33
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 59.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25114 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1472 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹124.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.95 & ₹122.35 yesterday to end at ₹124.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend