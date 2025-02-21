Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.50 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 686.00 -0.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.95 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 729.20 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.10 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.20 %. The stock closed at 124.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 123.95 and closed at 124.30, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 125.95 and a low of 122.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 162,637.47 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at 229.05, while the 52-week low is 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,441,171 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:16:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at 126.00. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 19.08%, also standing at 126.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months-10.27%
6 Months-31.23%
YTD-16.28%
1 Year-19.08%
21 Feb 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.49Support 1122.91
Resistance 2128.02Support 2120.86
Resistance 3130.07Support 3119.33
21 Feb 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 59.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25114 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1472 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:04:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹124.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.95 & 122.35 yesterday to end at 124.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue