Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 146.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 147.65 and closed at 146.25, experiencing a high of 148.65 and a low of 144.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 191,715 crore. Over the past year, IRFC has seen a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.20, with a trading volume of 2,766,705 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.38Support 1144.58
Resistance 2150.4Support 2142.8
Resistance 3152.18Support 3140.78
21 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 65.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25231 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 148.65 & 144.8 yesterday to end at 146.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.