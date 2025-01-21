Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹147.65 and closed at ₹146.25, experiencing a high of ₹148.65 and a low of ₹144.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹191,715 crore. Over the past year, IRFC has seen a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.20, with a trading volume of 2,766,705 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.38
|Support 1
|144.58
|Resistance 2
|150.4
|Support 2
|142.8
|Resistance 3
|152.18
|Support 3
|140.78
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 65.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.65 & ₹144.8 yesterday to end at ₹146.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.