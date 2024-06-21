Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.1 and closed at ₹173.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹174.15 and a low of ₹171.65. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹225,170.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.95 and the 52-week low is ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,087,019 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.61
|Support 1
|171.13
|Resistance 2
|175.14
|Support 2
|170.18
|Resistance 3
|176.09
|Support 3
|168.65
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.15 & ₹171.65 yesterday to end at ₹173.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.