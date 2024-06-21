Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 173.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 173.1 and closed at 173.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 174.15 and a low of 171.65. The market capitalization of IRFC is 225,170.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.95 and the 52-week low is 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,087,019 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.61Support 1171.13
Resistance 2175.14Support 2170.18
Resistance 3176.09Support 3168.65
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69021 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.15 & 171.65 yesterday to end at 173.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

