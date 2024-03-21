Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had an open price of 136.1, a close price of 135.3, a high of 138, and a low of 132.85. The market capitalization was 174,007.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 25.45. The BSE volume was 6,585,845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹136.15, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently trading at 136.15, which reflects a 2.25% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 3 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.2%
3 Months40.89%
6 Months72.54%
YTD34.07%
1 Year397.01%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹133.15, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹135.3

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 133.15, with a decrease of 1.59% in percentage change and a net decrease of 2.15.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹135.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,585,845 shares on the BSE. The closing price of IRFC stock was 135.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie