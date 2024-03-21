Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had an open price of 136.1, a close price of 135.3, a high of 138, and a low of 132.85. The market capitalization was 174,007.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 25.45. The BSE volume was 6,585,845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹136.15, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹133.15

The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently trading at 136.15, which reflects a 2.25% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 3 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.2%
3 Months40.89%
6 Months72.54%
YTD34.07%
1 Year397.01%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹133.15, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹135.3

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 133.15, with a decrease of 1.59% in percentage change and a net decrease of 2.15.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹135.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,585,845 shares on the BSE. The closing price of IRFC stock was 135.3.

