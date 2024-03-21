Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares surge on positive trading day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had an open price of ₹136.1, a close price of ₹135.3, a high of ₹138, and a low of ₹132.85. The market capitalization was ₹174,007.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹25.45. The BSE volume was 6,585,845 shares traded.
The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently trading at ₹136.15, which reflects a 2.25% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.2%
|3 Months
|40.89%
|6 Months
|72.54%
|YTD
|34.07%
|1 Year
|397.01%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹133.15, with a decrease of 1.59% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹2.15.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,585,845 shares on the BSE. The closing price of IRFC stock was ₹135.3.
