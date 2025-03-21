Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 128.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 130.70 and closed at 128.15. The day saw a high of 131.85 and a low of 128. The market capitalization stood at 167,864.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 229.05, while the low was 108.05. A total of 2,563,285 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during the session.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.56% lower than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation is down by 51.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 130.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal the possibility of further price drops.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 130.55 & a low of 129.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.83Support 1129.28
Resistance 2131.47Support 2128.37
Resistance 3132.38Support 3127.73
21 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.13% today, reaching 129.90, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Popular Vehicles and Services, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporati129.91.451.13229.05108.05169759.89
Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt362.02.00.56384.99331.021467.26
Sanghvi Movers252.054.51.82741.5206.152205.73
Dhunseri Investments1658.40.00.02699.01032.01002.45
Popular Vehicles And Services101.51.751.75296.3596.0723.25
21 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹129.85, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹128.45

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 129.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 127.11 and 130.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 127.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at 128.00. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 3.51%, also reaching 128.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23,190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.82%
3 Months-12.75%
6 Months-17.22%
YTD-13.77%
1 Year-3.51%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.96Support 1127.11
Resistance 2133.33Support 2125.63
Resistance 3134.81Support 3123.26
21 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 61.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24772 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹128.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 131.85 & 128 yesterday to end at 128.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

