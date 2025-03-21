Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹130.70 and closed at ₹128.15. The day saw a high of ₹131.85 and a low of ₹128. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,864.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹229.05, while the low was ₹108.05. A total of 2,563,285 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during the session.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation is down by 51.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹130.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal the possibility of further price drops.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 130.55 & a low of 129.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.83
|Support 1
|129.28
|Resistance 2
|131.47
|Support 2
|128.37
|Resistance 3
|132.38
|Support 3
|127.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.13% today, reaching ₹129.90, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Popular Vehicles and Services, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|129.9
|1.45
|1.13
|229.05
|108.05
|169759.89
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt
|362.0
|2.0
|0.56
|384.99
|331.0
|21467.26
|Sanghvi Movers
|252.05
|4.5
|1.82
|741.5
|206.15
|2205.73
|Dhunseri Investments
|1658.4
|0.0
|0.0
|2699.0
|1032.0
|1002.45
|Popular Vehicles And Services
|101.5
|1.75
|1.75
|296.35
|96.0
|723.25
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹129.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹127.11 and ₹130.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹127.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹128.00. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 3.51%, also reaching ₹128.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23,190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.82%
|3 Months
|-12.75%
|6 Months
|-17.22%
|YTD
|-13.77%
|1 Year
|-3.51%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.96
|Support 1
|127.11
|Resistance 2
|133.33
|Support 2
|125.63
|Resistance 3
|134.81
|Support 3
|123.26
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 61.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.85 & ₹128 yesterday to end at ₹128.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.