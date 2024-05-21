Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 3.67 %. The stock closed at 173.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a strong trading day on the BSE with an open price of 170.9, a high of 176, and a low of 170.9. The stock closed at 168.8 with a market capitalization of 226,346.52 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is 192.8 and the low is 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1,761,444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹179.55, up 3.67% from yesterday's ₹173.2

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 175.85 & second resistance of 178.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 180.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 180.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 3.26% and is currently trading at 178.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 417.16% to reach 178.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.75%
3 Months9.07%
6 Months125.29%
YTD74.38%
1 Year417.16%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.85Support 1170.8
Resistance 2178.45Support 2168.35
Resistance 3180.9Support 3165.75
21 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51185 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1761 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹168.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176 & 170.9 yesterday to end at 168.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.