Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a strong trading day on the BSE with an open price of ₹170.9, a high of ₹176, and a low of ₹170.9. The stock closed at ₹168.8 with a market capitalization of ₹226,346.52 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is ₹192.8 and the low is ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1,761,444 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹175.85 & second resistance of ₹178.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹180.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹180.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 3.26% and is currently trading at ₹178.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 417.16% to reach ₹178.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.75%
|3 Months
|9.07%
|6 Months
|125.29%
|YTD
|74.38%
|1 Year
|417.16%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.85
|Support 1
|170.8
|Resistance 2
|178.45
|Support 2
|168.35
|Resistance 3
|180.9
|Support 3
|165.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1761 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176 & ₹170.9 yesterday to end at ₹168.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!