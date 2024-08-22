Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹179.9. The stock reached a high of ₹181.4 and a low of ₹178.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹235,951.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹47.45, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,830,548 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1830 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.4 & ₹178.6 yesterday to end at ₹180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend