Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 146.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 146.7 and closed slightly lower at 146.65. The stock reached a high of 146.7 and a low of 141.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 186,082.50 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 229.05 and low of 116.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,179,262 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at 141.45. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has dropped by 19.21%, reaching 141.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.05%
3 Months9.4%
6 Months-26.66%
YTD-4.46%
1 Year-19.21%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.45Support 1140.21
Resistance 2148.64Support 2138.16
Resistance 3150.69Support 3134.97
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25600 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 146.7 & 141.45 yesterday to end at 142.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

