Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹146.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹146.65. The stock reached a high of ₹146.7 and a low of ₹141.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹186,082.50 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and low of ₹116.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,179,262 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹141.45. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has dropped by 19.21%, reaching ₹141.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.05%
|3 Months
|9.4%
|6 Months
|-26.66%
|YTD
|-4.46%
|1 Year
|-19.21%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.45
|Support 1
|140.21
|Resistance 2
|148.64
|Support 2
|138.16
|Resistance 3
|150.69
|Support 3
|134.97
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.7 & ₹141.45 yesterday to end at ₹142.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.