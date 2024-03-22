Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹136.7, a close price of ₹133.15, with a high of ₹137.5 and a low of ₹134.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹176,751.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, while the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,232,083 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST
