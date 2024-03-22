Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of 136.7, a close price of 133.15, with a high of 137.5 and a low of 134.8. The market capitalization stood at 176,751.54 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, while the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,232,083 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 3,232,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 133.15.

