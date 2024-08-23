Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹180.05 and closed at ₹180.55, with a high of ₹181.9 and a low of ₹180. The market capitalization stood at ₹236,997.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹47.45, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,951,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.36
|Support 1
|180.33
|Resistance 2
|183.19
|Support 2
|179.13
|Resistance 3
|184.39
|Support 3
|178.3
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1951 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.9 & ₹180 yesterday to end at ₹181.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend