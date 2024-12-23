Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹152.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹152.85. The stock reached a high of ₹154.10 and a low of ₹148. With a market capitalization of ₹193,949.7 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹87.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,018,503 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.1 & ₹148 yesterday to end at ₹148.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend