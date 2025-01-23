Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹142.4 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹142.8 and a low of ₹136.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹183,285.80 crore, IRFC remains below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹116.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,195,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹142.8 & ₹136.75 yesterday to end at ₹140.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend