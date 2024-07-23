Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 204.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 206 and closed at 205.75. The stock reached a high of 209.1 and a low of 201.6. The market capitalization of the company was 267,316.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 229.05 and the 52-week low was 32.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,354,677 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹206.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹204.55

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 206.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 201.05 and 208.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 201.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 208.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.66% and is currently trading at 207.95. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has surged by 485.35% to 207.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.91%
3 Months29.88%
6 Months16.07%
YTD105.92%
1 Year485.35%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.65Support 1201.05
Resistance 2212.73Support 2197.53
Resistance 3216.25Support 3193.45
23 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 111582 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹205.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.1 & 201.6 yesterday to end at 204.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

