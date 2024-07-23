Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹206 and closed at ₹205.75. The stock reached a high of ₹209.1 and a low of ₹201.6. The market capitalization of the company was ₹267,316.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹229.05 and the 52-week low was ₹32.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,354,677 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹206.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹201.05 and ₹208.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹201.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 208.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.66% and is currently trading at ₹207.95. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has surged by 485.35% to ₹207.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.91%
|3 Months
|29.88%
|6 Months
|16.07%
|YTD
|105.92%
|1 Year
|485.35%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.65
|Support 1
|201.05
|Resistance 2
|212.73
|Support 2
|197.53
|Resistance 3
|216.25
|Support 3
|193.45
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.1 & ₹201.6 yesterday to end at ₹204.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend