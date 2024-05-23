Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹181.8 and closed at ₹179.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹183.8, while the low was ₹173. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹229,613.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 7,180,420 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹181.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹188.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹188.18 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.93% and is currently trading at ₹180.85. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have surged by 426.69% to ₹180.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to reach 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.99%
|3 Months
|11.46%
|6 Months
|129.01%
|YTD
|76.8%
|1 Year
|426.69%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.97
|Support 1
|171.27
|Resistance 2
|188.18
|Support 2
|166.78
|Resistance 3
|192.67
|Support 3
|160.57
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 193.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 165 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.8 & ₹173 yesterday to end at ₹179.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend