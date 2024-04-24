Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹144.9, a close price of ₹144.1, a high of ₹148, and a low of ₹143.6. The market capitalization was ₹193021.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹27.93. The BSE volume for the day was 5694243 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹148.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.6 and ₹149.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at ₹149.65. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's shares have seen a significant gain of 400.00% to reach ₹149.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.35%
|3 Months
|-12.58%
|6 Months
|104.64%
|YTD
|48.72%
|1 Year
|400.0%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.2
|Support 1
|144.6
|Resistance 2
|151.0
|Support 2
|141.8
|Resistance 3
|153.8
|Support 3
|140.0
The trading volume yesterday was 51.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23.00 mn & BSE volume was 3.00 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹148 & ₹143.6 yesterday to end at ₹144.1. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
