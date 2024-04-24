Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 147.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of 144.9, a close price of 144.1, a high of 148, and a low of 143.6. The market capitalization was 193021.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 27.93. The BSE volume for the day was 5694243 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹148.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹147.7

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 148.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.6 and 149.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at 149.65. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's shares have seen a significant gain of 400.00% to reach 149.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.35%
3 Months-12.58%
6 Months104.64%
YTD48.72%
1 Year400.0%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.2Support 1144.6
Resistance 2151.0Support 2141.8
Resistance 3153.8Support 3140.0
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 27479787 as compared to the 20 day avg of 57018154

The trading volume yesterday was 51.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23.00 mn & BSE volume was 3.00 mn.

24 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 148 & 143.6 yesterday to end at 144.1. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

