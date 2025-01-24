Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹138.85 and closed at ₹140.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹144.40 and a low of ₹138.10, with a total trading volume of 965,346 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹184,749.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70, indicating significant volatility.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.64
|Support 1
|138.35
|Resistance 2
|147.66
|Support 2
|135.08
|Resistance 3
|150.93
|Support 3
|132.06
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 64.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 965 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.4 & ₹138.1 yesterday to end at ₹141.3. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.