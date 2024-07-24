Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹207.95 and closed at ₹204.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹208.95, while the low was ₹164.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹253,725.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹34.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,551,122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 167 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.95 & ₹164.6 yesterday to end at ₹194.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend