Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹172.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹180.5, and the low was ₹171.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹230,397.76 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹199.95 and ₹32.1, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 11,148,861 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹176.40. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 437.56%, reaching ₹176.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|18.0%
|6 Months
|80.38%
|YTD
|77.47%
|1 Year
|437.56%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.47
|Support 1
|171.57
|Resistance 2
|184.93
|Support 2
|167.13
|Resistance 3
|189.37
|Support 3
|162.67
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.5 & ₹171.6 yesterday to end at ₹172.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend