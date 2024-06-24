Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened and closed at 172.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 180.5, and the low was 171.6. The market capitalization stands at 230,397.76 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 199.95 and 32.1, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 11,148,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 176.40. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 437.56%, reaching 176.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months18.0%
6 Months80.38%
YTD77.47%
1 Year437.56%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.47Support 1171.57
Resistance 2184.93Support 2167.13
Resistance 3189.37Support 3162.67
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 107 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60494 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹172.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180.5 & 171.6 yesterday to end at 172.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

