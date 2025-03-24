Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹128 and closed slightly higher at ₹128.45. The stock reached a high of ₹130.55 and a low of ₹127 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹169,433.18 crore, IRFC's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,188,583 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹108.05.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 2.20% today, reaching ₹132.50, while its competitors experienced mixed performance. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Popular Vehicles and Services saw declines, whereas Dhunseri Investments recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|132.5
|2.85
|2.2
|229.05
|108.05
|173157.7
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt
|367.99
|-1.95
|-0.53
|384.99
|331.0
|21822.48
|Sanghvi Movers
|262.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|741.5
|206.15
|2298.05
|Dhunseri Investments
|1639.0
|1.2
|0.07
|2699.0
|1032.0
|990.72
|Popular Vehicles And Services
|99.65
|-0.5
|-0.5
|296.35
|96.0
|710.06
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹132.45, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹129.65
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹131.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹132.71. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹132.71 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.43%, currently trading at ₹131.50. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 4.13%, also standing at ₹131.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.17%
|3 Months
|-11.34%
|6 Months
|-19.68%
|YTD
|-13.0%
|1 Year
|-4.13%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.21
|Support 1
|127.61
|Resistance 2
|132.71
|Support 2
|125.51
|Resistance 3
|134.81
|Support 3
|124.01
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 61.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24018 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1188 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹128.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.55 & ₹127 yesterday to end at ₹129.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.