Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.50 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 705.50 0.38%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.15 0.33%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,290.20 1.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 129.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 128 and closed slightly higher at 128.45. The stock reached a high of 130.55 and a low of 127 during the day. With a market capitalization of 169,433.18 crore, IRFC's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,188,583 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 108.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53:09 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 2.20% today, reaching 132.50, while its competitors experienced mixed performance. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Popular Vehicles and Services saw declines, whereas Dhunseri Investments recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporati132.52.852.2229.05108.05173157.7
Mindspace Business Parks Reit Unt367.99-1.95-0.53384.99331.021822.48
Sanghvi Movers262.6-1.25-0.47741.5206.152298.05
Dhunseri Investments1639.01.20.072699.01032.0990.72
Popular Vehicles And Services99.65-0.5-0.5296.3596.0710.06
24 Mar 2025, 09:43:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:33:00 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹132.45, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹129.65

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 131.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.71. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.71 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:16:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.43%, currently trading at 131.50. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 4.13%, also standing at 131.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.17%
3 Months-11.34%
6 Months-19.68%
YTD-13.0%
1 Year-4.13%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.21Support 1127.61
Resistance 2132.71Support 2125.51
Resistance 3134.81Support 3124.01
24 Mar 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 61.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24018 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1188 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹128.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 130.55 & 127 yesterday to end at 129.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue