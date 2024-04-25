Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹149 and closed at ₹147.7. The high for the day was ₹150.4 and the low was ₹147.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹194655.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹27.93. The BSE volume recorded was 3286484 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.73
|Support 1
|147.78
|Resistance 2
|152.07
|Support 2
|146.17
|Resistance 3
|153.68
|Support 3
|144.83
The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹150.4 & ₹147.5 yesterday to end at ₹147.7.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
