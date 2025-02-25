Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹124.75 and closed at ₹125. The stock reached a high of ₹125.20 and a low of ₹122.55. With a market capitalization of ₹161,461.39 crore, IRFC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which has seen a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 712,333 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.65% today, reaching ₹124.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|124.35
|0.8
|0.65
|229.05
|116.7
|162506.87
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|360.37
|0.79
|0.22
|384.99
|330.33
|21370.6
|Sanghvi Movers
|242.75
|7.05
|2.99
|741.5
|222.7
|2124.34
|Dhunseri Investments
|1699.0
|98.65
|6.16
|2699.0
|1020.85
|1026.99
|Ravinder Heights
|54.11
|2.57
|4.99
|82.5
|38.16
|329.0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹124.35, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹123.55
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹124.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹122.31 and ₹124.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹122.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹124.10. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 19.41%, also at ₹124.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|-9.2%
|6 Months
|-31.8%
|YTD
|-17.16%
|1 Year
|-19.41%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.96
|Support 1
|122.31
|Resistance 2
|126.38
|Support 2
|121.08
|Resistance 3
|127.61
|Support 3
|119.66
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 59.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25028 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 712 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹125 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.20 & ₹122.55 yesterday to end at ₹123.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend