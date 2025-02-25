Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Gains Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 123.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 124.75 and closed at 125. The stock reached a high of 125.20 and a low of 122.55. With a market capitalization of 161,461.39 crore, IRFC's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which has seen a high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 712,333 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.65% today, reaching 124.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation124.350.80.65229.05116.7162506.87
Mindspace Business Parks REIT360.370.790.22384.99330.3321370.6
Sanghvi Movers242.757.052.99741.5222.72124.34
Dhunseri Investments1699.098.656.162699.01020.851026.99
Ravinder Heights54.112.574.9982.538.16329.0
25 Feb 2025, 09:41:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:33:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹124.35, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹123.55

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 124.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 122.31 and 124.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 122.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20:59 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at 124.10. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 19.41%, also at 124.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months-9.2%
6 Months-31.8%
YTD-17.16%
1 Year-19.41%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.96Support 1122.31
Resistance 2126.38Support 2121.08
Resistance 3127.61Support 3119.66
25 Feb 2025, 08:35:42 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 59.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25028 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 712 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹125 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.20 & 122.55 yesterday to end at 123.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue