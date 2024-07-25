Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 194.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 194.65 and closed at 194.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 199.85 and a low of 191.25. The market capitalization stood at 251,242.03 crore. The 52-week high was 229.05 and the 52-week low was 34.27. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,030,324 shares for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.27Support 1189.37
Resistance 2202.54Support 2186.74
Resistance 3205.17Support 3181.47
25 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 120338 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹194.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 199.85 & 191.25 yesterday to end at 192.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

