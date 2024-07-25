Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹194.65 and closed at ₹194.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹199.85 and a low of ₹191.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹251,242.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹229.05 and the 52-week low was ₹34.27. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,030,324 shares for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.27
|Support 1
|189.37
|Resistance 2
|202.54
|Support 2
|186.74
|Resistance 3
|205.17
|Support 3
|181.47
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.85 & ₹191.25 yesterday to end at ₹192.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.