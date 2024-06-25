Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a successful day on the stock market as its open price was ₹176.2 and closed at ₹176.3. The stock reached a high of ₹181 and a low of ₹174.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹231051.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹199.95 and ₹32.1 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3497628 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181 & ₹174.3 yesterday to end at ₹176.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend