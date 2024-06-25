Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 176.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a successful day on the stock market as its open price was 176.2 and closed at 176.3. The stock reached a high of 181 and a low of 174.3. The market capitalization stood at 231051.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 199.95 and 32.1 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3497628 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60117 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181 & 174.3 yesterday to end at 176.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

