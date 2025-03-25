Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 129.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 131.00 and closed at 129.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 134.60 and a low of 130.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 173,615.10 crore, IRFC's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 229.05 and low of 108.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 1,327,760 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹129.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.60 & 130.55 yesterday to end at 132.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

