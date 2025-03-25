Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹131.00 and closed at ₹129.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹134.60 and a low of ₹130.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹173,615.10 crore, IRFC's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and low of ₹108.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 1,327,760 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.60 & ₹130.55 yesterday to end at ₹132.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.