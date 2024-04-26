Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹149.05 and closed at ₹148.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹152, while the low was ₹147.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹196354.3 crore with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹27.93. The BSE volume for the day was 3,254,356 shares traded.
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹150.65. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have surged by 396.69% to ₹150.65, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|-17.81%
|6 Months
|114.03%
|YTD
|51.23%
|1 Year
|396.69%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.35
|Support 1
|147.6
|Resistance 2
|154.55
|Support 2
|145.05
|Resistance 3
|157.1
|Support 3
|142.85
The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹152 & ₹147.75 yesterday to end at ₹148.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
