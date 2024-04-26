Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 148.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 149.05 and closed at 148.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 152, while the low was 147.75. The market capitalization stands at 196354.3 crore with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 27.93. The BSE volume for the day was 3,254,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 150.65. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have surged by 396.69% to 150.65, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months-17.81%
6 Months114.03%
YTD51.23%
1 Year396.69%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.35Support 1147.6
Resistance 2154.55Support 2145.05
Resistance 3157.1Support 3142.85
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58068 k

The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹148.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 152 & 147.75 yesterday to end at 148.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.