Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹147.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹147.75. The stock reached a high of ₹149.75 and a low of ₹146.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹193,230.9 crore, IRFC's performance reflects its volatility, trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above the 52-week low of ₹96.07. The BSE volume stood at 759,854 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 759 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.75 & ₹146.65 yesterday to end at ₹147.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend