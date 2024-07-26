Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹190.65 and closed at ₹192.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹191.45 and the low was ₹183. With a market capitalization of ₹239,937.77 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was ₹229.05 and the 52-week low was ₹34.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4,777,459 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹186.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹180.79 and ₹188.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹180.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 188.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.25% today, trading at ₹185.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 420.74% to reach ₹185.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.82%
|3 Months
|13.47%
|6 Months
|5.59%
|YTD
|84.76%
|1 Year
|420.74%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.81
|Support 1
|180.79
|Resistance 2
|194.11
|Support 2
|178.07
|Resistance 3
|196.83
|Support 3
|172.77
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.45 & ₹183 yesterday to end at ₹183.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.