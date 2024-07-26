Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 183.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 190.65 and closed at 192.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 191.45 and the low was 183. With a market capitalization of 239,937.77 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was 229.05 and the 52-week low was 34.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4,777,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹186.8, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹183.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 186.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 180.79 and 188.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 180.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 188.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.25% today, trading at 185.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 420.74% to reach 185.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.82%
3 Months13.47%
6 Months5.59%
YTD84.76%
1 Year420.74%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.81Support 1180.79
Resistance 2194.11Support 2178.07
Resistance 3196.83Support 3172.77
26 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 123050 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹192.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 191.45 & 183 yesterday to end at 183.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

