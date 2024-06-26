Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock closed at ₹176.8 on the last day with an open price of ₹177.85. The high for the day was ₹178.7, and the low was ₹175. The market capitalization stands at 229417.62 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹199.95 and ₹32.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2003726 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.78
|Support 1
|174.49
|Resistance 2
|179.84
|Support 2
|173.26
|Resistance 3
|181.07
|Support 3
|171.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.7 & ₹175 yesterday to end at ₹176.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend