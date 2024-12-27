Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹147.05 and closed at ₹147.90, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹149.50 and a low of ₹145.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹191,963.3 crore, IRFC's performance remains noteworthy, especially against its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and low of ₹96.07. The BSE volume recorded was 1,581,188 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.01
|Support 1
|145.03
|Resistance 2
|151.24
|Support 2
|143.28
|Resistance 3
|152.99
|Support 3
|141.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 65.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1581 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.5 & ₹145.6 yesterday to end at ₹146.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend