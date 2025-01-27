Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 141.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.80 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 143.60 and closed at 141.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 143.60 and a low of 139 during the session. With a market capitalization of 183,847.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 771,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 64.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26696 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹141.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 143.60 & 139 yesterday to end at 140.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.