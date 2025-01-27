Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹143.60 and closed at ₹141.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹143.60 and a low of ₹139 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹183,847.70 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 771,243 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 64.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.60 & ₹139 yesterday to end at ₹140.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.