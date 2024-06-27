Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 175.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an opening price of 176.15 and a closing price of 175.55. The high for the day was 177.2, while the low was 174.25. The market capitalization stood at 228764.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 199.95 and 32.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1687313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 177.00. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have surged by 435.29% to 177.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.05%
3 Months13.69%
6 Months81.01%
YTD76.19%
1 Year435.29%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.77Support 1173.72
Resistance 2178.53Support 2172.43
Resistance 3179.82Support 3170.67
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 54023 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1687 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹175.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.2 & 174.25 yesterday to end at 175.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.