Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an opening price of ₹176.15 and a closing price of ₹175.55. The high for the day was ₹177.2, while the low was ₹174.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹228764.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹199.95 and ₹32.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1687313 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹177.00. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have surged by 435.29% to ₹177.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.05%
|3 Months
|13.69%
|6 Months
|81.01%
|YTD
|76.19%
|1 Year
|435.29%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.77
|Support 1
|173.72
|Resistance 2
|178.53
|Support 2
|172.43
|Resistance 3
|179.82
|Support 3
|170.67
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1687 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.2 & ₹174.25 yesterday to end at ₹175.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.