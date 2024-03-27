Active Stocks
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75

12 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 145.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 142.4 and closed at 140.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 148.65, while the low was 140.9. The market capitalization stands at 190473.47 crore. The 52-week high is 192.8 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The volume on the BSE was 13,471,705 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:31:37 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at 142.3, showing a decrease of 2.37% from the previous day's closing price of 145.75. The net change was -3.45.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16:41 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation142.3-3.45-2.37192.825.45185964.84
Mindspace Business Parks REIT344.94.521.33364.3298.1520453.2
Sanghvi Movers1329.3580.16.411289.95305.45754.49
Dhunseri Investments1130.65-74.3-6.171630.0562.0689.38
Silicon Rental Solutions153.5-11.3-6.86268.9123.3157.68
27 Mar 2024, 05:30:41 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 141.75 and a high of 150.90 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 25.40, while the 52-week high price was at 192.80. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of potential for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00:51 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.75, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 143.75, with a percent change of -1.37% and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:33:21 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation146.751.00.69192.825.45191780.33
Mindspace Business Parks REIT344.54.121.21364.3298.1520429.48
Sanghvi Movers1301.852.554.211289.95305.45635.23
Dhunseri Investments1160.6-44.35-3.681630.0562.0707.64
Silicon Rental Solutions151.35-13.45-8.16268.9123.3155.47
27 Mar 2024, 02:23:06 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 146.95 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 02:13:25 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of 150.9 and a low of 146.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43:54 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.85 with a 1.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days135.90
10 Days135.87
20 Days141.61
50 Days149.86
100 Days117.29
300 Days83.99
27 Mar 2024, 01:10:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of 150.90 and a low of 146.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:04:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.55, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.55 with a percent change of 1.23, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

27 Mar 2024, 12:52:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:30:35 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation147.852.11.44192.825.45193217.86
Mindspace Business Parks REIT342.31.920.56364.3298.1520299.01
Sanghvi Movers1300.3551.14.091289.95305.45628.96
Dhunseri Investments1183.25-21.7-1.81630.0562.0721.45
Silicon Rental Solutions157.0-7.8-4.73268.9123.3161.27
27 Mar 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.9, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.9 with a 1.48% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.15 points.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News

27 Mar 2024, 12:10:48 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 146.55 and a high of 150.90 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:42:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.6 with a 1.27% increase in value. The net change in the stock is 1.85.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation147.61.851.27192.825.45192891.15
Mindspace Business Parks REIT341.971.590.47364.3298.1520279.44
Sanghvi Movers1291.041.753.341289.95305.45588.48
Dhunseri Investments1162.55-42.4-3.521630.0562.0708.83
Silicon Rental Solutions161.0-3.8-2.31268.9123.3165.38
27 Mar 2024, 11:13:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of 150.9 and a low of 146.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.6, with a 1.27% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.85 points.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation147.51.751.2192.825.45192760.46
Mindspace Business Parks REIT342.01.620.48364.3298.1520281.22
Sanghvi Movers1285.736.452.921289.95305.45565.54
Dhunseri Investments1174.3-30.65-2.541630.0562.0715.99
Silicon Rental Solutions164.4-0.4-0.24268.9123.3168.87
27 Mar 2024, 10:20:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹145.75

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 147.5, with a percent change of 1.2% and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of 150.9 and a low of 147.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹149.7, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 149.7, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.97%
3 Months47.25%
6 Months91.84%
YTD46.65%
1 Year462.55%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00:15 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.75, up 3.41% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 145.75 with a 3.41% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.8 points.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 13,471,705 shares on the BSE on the last day. The closing price of IRFC shares was 140.95.

