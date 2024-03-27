Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹142.4 and closed at ₹140.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹148.65, while the low was ₹140.9. The market capitalization stands at 190473.47 crore. The 52-week high is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The volume on the BSE was 13,471,705 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at ₹142.3, showing a decrease of 2.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹145.75. The net change was -3.45.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|142.3
|-3.45
|-2.37
|192.8
|25.45
|185964.84
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|344.9
|4.52
|1.33
|364.3
|298.15
|20453.2
|Sanghvi Movers
|1329.35
|80.1
|6.41
|1289.95
|305.4
|5754.49
|Dhunseri Investments
|1130.65
|-74.3
|-6.17
|1630.0
|562.0
|689.38
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|153.5
|-11.3
|-6.86
|268.9
|123.3
|157.68
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹141.75 and a high of ₹150.90 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 25.40, while the 52-week high price was at 192.80. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of potential for investors.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.75, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹143.75, with a percent change of -1.37% and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹146.95 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.85 with a 1.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.1.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|135.90
|10 Days
|135.87
|20 Days
|141.61
|50 Days
|149.86
|100 Days
|117.29
|300 Days
|83.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.90 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.55, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹145.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.55 with a percent change of 1.23, resulting in a net change of 1.8.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.9, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹145.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.9 with a 1.48% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.15 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹146.55 and a high of ₹150.90 on the current trading day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.6 with a 1.27% increase in value. The net change in the stock is 1.85.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.6, with a 1.27% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.85 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹145.75
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.5, with a percent change of 1.2% and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹147.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹149.7, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹145.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹149.7, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.97%
|3 Months
|47.25%
|6 Months
|91.84%
|YTD
|46.65%
|1 Year
|462.55%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.75, up 3.41% from yesterday's ₹140.95
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.75 with a 3.41% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.8 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 13,471,705 shares on the BSE on the last day. The closing price of IRFC shares was ₹140.95.
