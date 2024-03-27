Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's 145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹142.4 and closed at ₹140.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹148.65, while the low was ₹140.9. The market capitalization stands at 190473.47 crore. The 52-week high is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The volume on the BSE was 13,471,705 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at ₹142.3, showing a decrease of 2.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹145.75. The net change was -3.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|142.3
|-3.45
|-2.37
|192.8
|25.45
|185964.84
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|344.9
|4.52
|1.33
|364.3
|298.15
|20453.2
|Sanghvi Movers
|1329.35
|80.1
|6.41
|1289.95
|305.4
|5754.49
|Dhunseri Investments
|1130.65
|-74.3
|-6.17
|1630.0
|562.0
|689.38
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|153.5
|-11.3
|-6.86
|268.9
|123.3
|157.68
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹141.75 and a high of ₹150.90 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 25.40, while the 52-week high price was at 192.80. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with a wide range of potential for investors.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹143.75, with a percent change of -1.37% and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|146.75
|1.0
|0.69
|192.8
|25.45
|191780.33
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|344.5
|4.12
|1.21
|364.3
|298.15
|20429.48
|Sanghvi Movers
|1301.8
|52.55
|4.21
|1289.95
|305.4
|5635.23
|Dhunseri Investments
|1160.6
|-44.35
|-3.68
|1630.0
|562.0
|707.64
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|151.35
|-13.45
|-8.16
|268.9
|123.3
|155.47
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹146.95 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.85 with a 1.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.1.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|135.90
|10 Days
|135.87
|20 Days
|141.61
|50 Days
|149.86
|100 Days
|117.29
|300 Days
|83.99
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.90 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.55 with a percent change of 1.23, resulting in a net change of 1.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|147.85
|2.1
|1.44
|192.8
|25.45
|193217.86
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|342.3
|1.92
|0.56
|364.3
|298.15
|20299.01
|Sanghvi Movers
|1300.35
|51.1
|4.09
|1289.95
|305.4
|5628.96
|Dhunseri Investments
|1183.25
|-21.7
|-1.8
|1630.0
|562.0
|721.45
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|157.0
|-7.8
|-4.73
|268.9
|123.3
|161.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.9 with a 1.48% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.15 points.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹146.55 and a high of ₹150.90 on the current trading day.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.6 with a 1.27% increase in value. The net change in the stock is 1.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|147.6
|1.85
|1.27
|192.8
|25.45
|192891.15
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|341.97
|1.59
|0.47
|364.3
|298.15
|20279.44
|Sanghvi Movers
|1291.0
|41.75
|3.34
|1289.95
|305.4
|5588.48
|Dhunseri Investments
|1162.55
|-42.4
|-3.52
|1630.0
|562.0
|708.83
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|161.0
|-3.8
|-2.31
|268.9
|123.3
|165.38
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹146.55 on the current day.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.6, with a 1.27% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.85 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|147.5
|1.75
|1.2
|192.8
|25.45
|192760.46
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|342.0
|1.62
|0.48
|364.3
|298.15
|20281.22
|Sanghvi Movers
|1285.7
|36.45
|2.92
|1289.95
|305.4
|5565.54
|Dhunseri Investments
|1174.3
|-30.65
|-2.54
|1630.0
|562.0
|715.99
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|164.4
|-0.4
|-0.24
|268.9
|123.3
|168.87
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹147.5, with a percent change of 1.2% and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹150.9 and a low of ₹147.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹149.7, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.97%
|3 Months
|47.25%
|6 Months
|91.84%
|YTD
|46.65%
|1 Year
|462.55%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.75 with a 3.41% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.8 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 13,471,705 shares on the BSE on the last day. The closing price of IRFC shares was ₹140.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!