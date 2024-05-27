Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹188.7, reached a high of ₹190.8, and a low of ₹183 before closing at ₹186.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹240,525.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8 and the low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 7,129,410 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.98
|Support 1
|180.93
|Resistance 2
|193.92
|Support 2
|177.82
|Resistance 3
|197.03
|Support 3
|172.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 234.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 215 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.8 & ₹183 yesterday to end at ₹186.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend