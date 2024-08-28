Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹181.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹183.35 and a low of ₹180.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹236,343.93 crore. Notably, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹229.05, while the 52-week low is ₹48.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,503,086 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.35 & ₹180.25 yesterday to end at ₹180.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.