Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 140.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 138.85 and closed at 140.80. The stock reached a high of 139.90 and a low of 135.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 179,103.90 crore, IRFC's performance reflects a significant trading volume of 2,110,720 shares. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its 52-week low of 116.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.89Support 1135.51
Resistance 2140.73Support 2133.97
Resistance 3142.27Support 3132.13
28 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 63.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25490 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.90 & 135.70 yesterday to end at 137.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

