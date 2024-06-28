Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 175.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 175.65 and closed at 175.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 177.75, while the low was 172.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at 226,346.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 199.95, and the 52-week low was 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,232,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52489 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹175.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.75 & 172.5 yesterday to end at 175.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

