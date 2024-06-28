Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹175.65 and closed at ₹175.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹177.75, while the low was ₹172.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹226,346.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹199.95, and the 52-week low was ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,232,248 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.75 & ₹172.5 yesterday to end at ₹175.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.