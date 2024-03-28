Active Stocks
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹142.9

13 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 142.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day opened at 147.8 and closed at 145.75. The high for the day was 150.9, and the low was 141.75. The market capitalization stood at 185964.84 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 10069330 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹142.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹142.9

Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at 142.4, showing a decrease of 0.35% from the previous day's closing price of 142.9. The net change in the stock price was -0.5.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17:46 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation142.4-0.5-0.35192.825.45186095.53
Mindspace Business Parks REIT343.11-1.0-0.29364.3298.1520347.05
Sanghvi Movers1360.036.52.761350.0305.45887.17
Dhunseri Investments1135.0-21.7-1.881630.0562.0692.03
Silicon Rental Solutions150.5-5.0-3.22268.9123.3154.59
28 Mar 2024, 05:30:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 141.3, and the high price reached was 147.5.

28 Mar 2024, 03:17:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 25.50 and a 52-week high price of 192.80. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, indicating potential volatility and fluctuation in its value.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03:46 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.65, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 141.65, with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.87. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation143.350.450.31192.825.45187337.03
Mindspace Business Parks REIT347.913.81.1364.3298.1520631.7
Sanghvi Movers1359.035.52.681350.0305.45882.84
Dhunseri Investments1149.45-7.25-0.631630.0562.0700.84
Silicon Rental Solutions152.0-3.5-2.25268.9123.3156.13
28 Mar 2024, 02:22:21 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 143.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:13:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 142.75 and a high of 147.5.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is 143.35, with a 0.31% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.45.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33:33 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days138.08
10 Days136.33
20 Days141.23
50 Days150.64
100 Days118.02
300 Days84.55
28 Mar 2024, 01:02:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.3, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 143.3 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50:33 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:52 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation143.40.50.35192.825.45187402.38
Mindspace Business Parks REIT347.573.461.01364.3298.1520611.53
Sanghvi Movers1366.042.53.211350.0305.45913.14
Dhunseri Investments1159.83.10.271630.0562.0707.15
Silicon Rental Solutions152.0-3.5-2.25268.9123.3156.13
28 Mar 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹142.9

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 143.4 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 142.75 and a high of 147.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:43:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is 143.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation143.50.60.42192.825.45187533.06
Mindspace Business Parks REIT347.633.521.02364.3298.1520615.09
Sanghvi Movers1371.047.53.591350.0305.45934.78
Dhunseri Investments1159.83.10.271630.0562.0707.15
Silicon Rental Solutions152.0-3.5-2.25268.9123.3156.13
28 Mar 2024, 11:13:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 142.75, while the high price was 147.5.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.5, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 143.5 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation143.30.40.28192.825.45187271.69
Mindspace Business Parks REIT346.752.640.77364.3298.1520562.91
Sanghvi Movers1344.0520.551.551350.0305.45818.12
Dhunseri Investments1168.311.61.01630.0562.0712.33
Silicon Rental Solutions153.0-2.5-1.61268.9123.3157.16
28 Mar 2024, 10:23:13 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.1, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹142.9

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.1, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was 143.1, while the high price reached 147.5.

28 Mar 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.45 with a 1.08% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.66%
3 Months45.79%
6 Months89.46%
YTD43.78%
1 Year460.2%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.3, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹145.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 142.3 with a percent change of -2.37% and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02:20 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 10,069,330 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's stock was 145.75.

