Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 142.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's 142.9

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day opened at ₹147.8 and closed at ₹145.75. The high for the day was ₹150.9, and the low was ₹141.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹185964.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 10069330 shares traded.
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at ₹142.4, showing a decrease of 0.35% from the previous day's closing price of ₹142.9. The net change in the stock price was -0.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|142.4
|-0.5
|-0.35
|192.8
|25.45
|186095.53
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|343.11
|-1.0
|-0.29
|364.3
|298.15
|20347.05
|Sanghvi Movers
|1360.0
|36.5
|2.76
|1350.0
|305.4
|5887.17
|Dhunseri Investments
|1135.0
|-21.7
|-1.88
|1630.0
|562.0
|692.03
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|150.5
|-5.0
|-3.22
|268.9
|123.3
|154.59
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹141.3, and the high price reached was ₹147.5.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 25.50 and a 52-week high price of 192.80. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, indicating potential volatility and fluctuation in its value.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹141.65, with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.87. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|347.91
|3.8
|1.1
|364.3
|298.15
|20631.7
|Sanghvi Movers
|1359.0
|35.5
|2.68
|1350.0
|305.4
|5882.84
|Dhunseri Investments
|1149.45
|-7.25
|-0.63
|1630.0
|562.0
|700.84
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|152.0
|-3.5
|-2.25
|268.9
|123.3
|156.13
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹143.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹142.75 and a high of ₹147.5.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹143.35, with a 0.31% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.45.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|138.08
|10 Days
|136.33
|20 Days
|141.23
|50 Days
|150.64
|100 Days
|118.02
|300 Days
|84.55
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹143.3 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹143.4 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹142.75 and a high of ₹147.5 on the current day.
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is ₹143.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹142.75, while the high price was ₹147.5.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹143.5 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.1, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹143.1, while the high price reached ₹147.5.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.45 with a 1.08% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.66%
|3 Months
|45.79%
|6 Months
|89.46%
|YTD
|43.78%
|1 Year
|460.2%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹142.3 with a percent change of -2.37% and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 10,069,330 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's stock was ₹145.75.
