Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 184.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 187.55 and closed at 184.05. The high for the day was 192.8 and the low was 184. The market capitalization stood at 241,244.62 crore. The 52-week high was also 192.8, while the low was 31.21. The BSE saw a trading volume of 12,263,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.92% and is currently trading at 182.90. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have seen a significant increase of 478.53% to 182.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.52%
3 Months17.0%
6 Months142.51%
YTD85.76%
1 Year478.53%
28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1189.95Support 1181.2
Resistance 2195.75Support 2178.25
Resistance 3198.7Support 3172.45
28 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 99 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74475 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹184.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 192.8 & 184 yesterday to end at 184.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

