Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹187.55 and closed at ₹184.05. The high for the day was ₹192.8 and the low was ₹184. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,244.62 crore. The 52-week high was also ₹192.8, while the low was ₹31.21. The BSE saw a trading volume of 12,263,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.92% and is currently trading at ₹182.90. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have seen a significant increase of 478.53% to ₹182.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.52%
|3 Months
|17.0%
|6 Months
|142.51%
|YTD
|85.76%
|1 Year
|478.53%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|189.95
|Support 1
|181.2
|Resistance 2
|195.75
|Support 2
|178.25
|Resistance 3
|198.7
|Support 3
|172.45
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.8 & ₹184 yesterday to end at ₹184.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend