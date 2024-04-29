Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹151.25, reached a high of ₹159, and low of ₹149.65 before closing at ₹150.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹206547.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹192.8 and ₹27.93 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,784,505 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹159 & ₹149.65 yesterday to end at ₹150.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
