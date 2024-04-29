Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 5.19 %. The stock closed at 150.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 151.25, reached a high of 159, and low of 149.65 before closing at 150.25. The market capitalization stands at 206547.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 192.8 and 27.93 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,784,505 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58068 k

The trading volume yesterday was 17.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹150.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 159 & 149.65 yesterday to end at 150.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.