Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹181.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹180.85. The stock reached a high of ₹182.95 and a low of ₹180.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹236,409.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹229.05 and ₹48.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,974,702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.42
|Support 1
|179.93
|Resistance 2
|183.95
|Support 2
|178.97
|Resistance 3
|184.91
|Support 3
|177.44
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.95 & ₹180.6 yesterday to end at ₹180.9. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.