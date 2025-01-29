Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹138.20 and closed at ₹137. The stock reached a high of ₹140.15 and a low of ₹134.65. With a market capitalization of ₹180,110.20 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the 52-week low is ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,146,837 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹140.60, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹137.80
The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹140.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹143.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹143.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹139.45. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 19.33%, also priced at ₹139.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|1.67%
|6 Months
|-29.49%
|YTD
|-7.53%
|1 Year
|-19.33%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.47
|Support 1
|135.0
|Resistance 2
|143.07
|Support 2
|132.13
|Resistance 3
|145.94
|Support 3
|129.53
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 63.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24479 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹137 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹140.15 & ₹134.65 yesterday to end at ₹137.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend