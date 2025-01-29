Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 137.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.60 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 138.20 and closed at 137. The stock reached a high of 140.15 and a low of 134.65. With a market capitalization of 180,110.20 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at 229.05, while the 52-week low is 116.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,146,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹140.60, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹137.80

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 140.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 143.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 143.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.20%, currently trading at 139.45. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 19.33%, also priced at 139.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months1.67%
6 Months-29.49%
YTD-7.53%
1 Year-19.33%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.47Support 1135.0
Resistance 2143.07Support 2132.13
Resistance 3145.94Support 3129.53
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 63.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24479 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹137 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.15 & 134.65 yesterday to end at 137.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.