Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹184.4 and closed at ₹183.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹187.9, and the low was ₹182.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹239,741.74 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹229.05, and the low is at ₹34.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,986,702 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹187.9 & ₹182.8 yesterday to end at ₹183.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.