Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 183.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 184.4 and closed at 183.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 187.9, and the low was 182.8. The market capitalization stands at 239,741.74 crore. The 52-week high is at 229.05, and the low is at 34.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,986,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 124341 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹183.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 187.9 & 182.8 yesterday to end at 183.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.